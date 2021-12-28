COVID: Visiting Europe? Check Nations That Have Reimposed Restrictions Over Omicron Fears

As the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs for the third year with world fearing the Omicron variant, nations across the globe have started reimposing travel bans. Most recently, France announced stricter COVID restrictions in the country while other European nations have reinstated travel limitations. The latest regulations are aimed to stem the drastic surge of coronavirus infections fuelled by the new variant, B.1.1.529 which was termed ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is to note that Omicron is already the dominant version in several European countries.

Even WHO’s top official in the European continent, Hans Kluge has warned that the massive increase of COVID-19 cases across the region will push the health systems towards the brink of collapse. He said that “another storm” was coming and governments should gear up for a significant surge in infections. France started vaccination among children between ages five and 11 while Germany announced new restrictions effective from 28 December.

List of European nations that have imposed travel restrictions

UK-

All individuals aged 12 and over, travelling to the UK amid the Omicron surge are required to take tests before they start their journey and produce proof of a negative test. It is to note that even fully vaccinated travellers will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test before departure and must be taken two days before the flight. After arriving in the UK, the traveller will get two days to take another PCR test and it must be booked before the travel. The COVID-19 PCR test in the UK should be bought privately from a government-approved list of providers. The individuals will be required to self-isolate irrespective of vaccination status while waiting for the test results.

The Netherlands

Amid concerns of the new variant surge, the Dutch government had announced a strict lockdown over the Christmas holidays. It has been termed as the strictest lockdown to have been announced over Omicron so far, reported BBC. Restrictions are imposed over the number of people who can meet a maximum of two guests aged 13 and over will be allowed inside homes and four on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sighed that measures were "unavoidable".

From 22 December, the Dutch government announced new entry rules for travellers from outside the European Union (EU) travelling to The Netherlands. The individuals arriving in the European nation are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test and travellers from very high-risk areas must always self-quarantine for 10 days.

France

Public Health measures apply to all the travellers leaving or entering France amid the Omicron scare and some limitations are varying according to travellers’ country of departure. India is placed under the “orange” list meaning all travellers 12 years or older in age are required to present upon boarding a negative result of a PCR or antigen test taken less than 48 hours before the flight irrespective of vaccination status.

The French embassy in India said in a statement that the travellers from countries in the ‘orange’ list could be required to take an antigen test upon arrival. While unvaccinated travellers must have “pressing ground” to travel to France, immunised people are allowed to enter without stringent reason to enter the European country. France on Saturday announced the banning of British tourists from entering the country with exceptions to French nationals.

Germany

As of 23 December, it is obligatory for all people above the age of six to carry proof of their COVID-19 status upon entering Germany. While India was removed from the list of countries with a significantly elevated risk of infection, the EU-wide travel restrictions remain in place while entering Germany from India or Bhutan, stated the German mission in India.

The statement read, as of 23 December, “there is a general obligation to carry COVID proof when entering Germany for persons six years and older. Persons six years of age and older must have proof of testing, proof of recovery or proof of vaccination when entering Germany. In general, COVID tests (antigen tests or PCR tests) may not be older than 48h at the (planned) time of entry.” Germany has banned the entry of UK nationals.

Other European nations

Spain’s COVID-19 cases have risen to a ‘very high risk’ level but there have not been any additional announcements of an impending lockdown. In the European region, Austria appears to be comparatively in a stable situation with the nation lifting some restrictions on the unvaccinated people. It is to note that Austria was the first European country to impose restrictions last month.

(IMAGE: Unsplash/PTI)

