IMPORTANT: Recovering Patient Narrates His Coronavirus Experience; A Must-read

Amidst the global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed over 7000 lives, a COVID-19 patient who is currently in recovery took to Twitter to narrate through his convalescence from the deadly disease. Sharing his experience, the man discussed the symptoms he faced during the course of his infection over several weeks, in a bid to help other people identify the signs of a possible infection early on.

Now that I am recovering from Covid-19, I want to share my symptoms, and my experience, in case it is of help to anyone else. I've felt pretty rotten the last few days, but am finally improving.



I am only talking about my own experiences - as a patient, not a doctor. (1/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

I'll have a quick moan about testing, and then go through my symptoms.



Testing, testing, testing.

We must stop the ridiculous imbalance where politicians and sports stars can apparently get tested, but frontline health workers cannot. The criteria must be consistent. (2/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

Symptoms.



D1: The day of fevers and exhaustion.



Shivers and sweats were the story of the day. That and being utterly exhausted, with whole-body ache. Random temp: 38.5. One flight of stairs then stop for a rest. No appetite at all. (3/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

The cough started in the afternoon.



Not a bad cough, and not productive. But just there every now and again to remind me that my lungs were also not happy.



I found out my brother (who I spent the proceeding week with) is unwell with similar symptoms. (4/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

D2: No energy. Horizontal is the position to be in.



Sweats/shivers ongoing, but not as bad as yesterday. Cough more noticeable but not a big issue.



Intermittent headache started. Whole body still aches, and feeling weak. Zero appetite. Felt a bit brighter in the eve. (5/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

D3: Feeling worse. Headache and fatigue worse.



Cough less frequent. Appetite improving but far from normal.



Another day of frequent naps & predominantly horizontal state.



Had to help with childcare in the evening - either baby has doubled in weight or I'm half as strong (6/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

D4: Ongoing fatigue and reduced appetite.



Cough very infrequent now. Headaches still present, but improving.



Whole body still aches. Functionally pretty useless. Would quite like to feel better.



My brother is improving. His girlfriend now has symptoms. (7/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

D5: Still pretty tired.



No headaches any more. Appetite up to 1/2 or 2/3 of normal.



Still no desire to leave the bed/sofa, let alone the house, which is fortunate since I still have 2 days of self-isolation to go. (8/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020

D6: Feeling a little better.



Or, thought I was, but then fell asleep on the sofa for an hour. So fatigue ongoing, and lacking energy.



Still no desire to leave the house.



Hoping tomorrow will bring much more energy 🤞 (9/n) — Chris Gough (@GoughCJ) March 16, 2020