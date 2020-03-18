The Debate
IMPORTANT: Recovering Patient Narrates His Coronavirus Experience; A Must-read

Rest of the World News

Amidst the global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, a recovering patient took to Twitter to narrate his story of recovery from the deadly disease.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Amidst the global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed over 7000 lives, a COVID-19 patient who is currently in recovery took to Twitter to narrate through his convalescence from the deadly disease. Sharing his experience, the man discussed the symptoms he faced during the course of his infection over several weeks, in a bid to help other people identify the signs of a possible infection early on.

Read: US:TV Ratings Illustrate Hunger For News On Coronavirus Threat

Patient's journey

The man shared how one of his primary symptoms early on was severe exhaustion, shivers and lack of appetite. "The cough started in the afternoon. Not a bad cough, and not productive. But just there every now and again to remind me that my lungs were also not happy," he said further. 

He added that over the course of the next few days, his cough and appetite started to improve; however there was a persistence of fatigue in his body. His tweet for Day 5 read, "Still pretty tired. No headaches any more. Appetite up to 1/2 or 2/3 of normal. Still no desire to leave the bed/sofa, let alone the house." He advised people that the only way to protect yourself and your loved ones was to self-isolate. 

Read: No Fresh Coronavirus Case In Mumbai On Wednesday Morning: BMC

Here's his full thread:

 

First Published:
