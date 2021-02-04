Crew Still On Board Seized South Korean Ship Even After Iran Agreed To Release: Report

South Korea has said that the crew of a tanker, which was seized by Iran, still on board, media reported on Thursday, February 4. This comes after Iran agreed to free the 19-member crew of a seized South Korea-flagged ship. Both the countries said this after a telephone conversation between Tehran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his South Korean counterpart, Choi Jong-Kun.

Read: 'Humanitarian Gesture': Iran Agrees To Free Crew Members Of Seized South Korean Ship

Iran had seized MT Hankuk Chemi last month at Bandar Abbas Port city, saying that the vessel violated pollution rules with chemicals. However, it later became clear that Iran had taken custody of the ship at least in part to pressure South Korea, a strong US ally, over the sanctions ordered by former US President Donald Trump. The latest move by Iran is believed to be intended to send an indirect signal to the new Biden administration, which has indicated it wants to avoid a further deterioration in relation with Tehran after they worsened sharply under Trump. According to New York Times, in return for the release of the crew, the South Korean government has said that it pledged “speedy action” to address Iran’s complaints about its inability to access $7 billion in Iranian money that has been frozen in South Korean banks because of US sanctions.

Read: Spotify Launches In South Korea

‘Humanitarian gesture’

On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, described the country’s latest move as a “humanitarian gesture”. South Korea’s Foreign Minister, on the other hand, welcomed the Iranian decision and urged the government to even release the captain and the ship as well. During the conversation between the two nations, South Korea promised action to help address Iran’s grievances over the impounded funds and it also added that they would consult US officials in Washington over the matter.

Read: Moon, Biden Agree To Boost US-South Korean Alliance

Also Read: South Korea Has Culled Nearly 22 Million Birds In Two Months: Reports

(Image Credits: AP)