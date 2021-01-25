Critically Endangered Siamese Crocodile Spotted In Thailand, Conservationists Elated

Siamese crocodiles, which are listed as ‘critically endangered’ in the IUCN list, were spotted for the second time in a decade at Kaeng Krachan National Park in Thailand. Pictures of the giant reptile that surfaced online show the reptiles basking in the sun near the Thailand-Myanmar border. The recent spotting has come as a ray of hope for experts and conservationists who have been repeatedly expressed concerns about the near-extinct species.

Siamese crocodile

The Siamese crocodile is a medium-sized, freshwater species distinguished by a prominent bony crest at the back of its head. The freshwater reptiles were once ubiquitous across Southeast Asia however, their number has seen a considerable plunge in the recent years. Fuana.flora.com claims that their numbers have disappeared from 99 per cent of its initial population. Meanwhile, as per officials at the national park, only about 20 of them remain in the wild because of hunting and habitat loss.

This comes as Bhitarkanika National Park, famed for its population of saltwater crocodiles, reopened for tourists on Sunday, January 24. Located in the northeastern district of Kendrapara, Odisha the park is home to saltwater crocodiles, water monitor lizards, pythons and other endangered reptiles. As per a report by ANI, the park witnessed a huge footfall of locals as well as tourists on the initial day of its reopening. Apart from residents, Odisha native and Union minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan also paid a visit to the park.

