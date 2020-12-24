'Sometimes Nature Can Be Harsh': Crocodile Drags Cheetah Into Water, Watch Horrific Video

In a horrifying video which has surfaced on the internet, a crocodile can be seen attacking a cheetah while it is drinking water at a pond. According to the caption of the video, the mother and the father cheetah had come there to have water with two of her cubs. Uploaded on the Facebook handle called ‘WildEarth.TV’, the video shows a very hard to watch scene.

“Sometimes nature can be harsh and difficult to understand. While we would prefer scenes like this to have happier endings, every animal has its role to play in the ‘circle of life’, even the crocodile”, says the caption. The caption also contains a caution message for the viewers that says, “Not suitable for sensitive viewers”. The video has been taken from a wild safari video for WildEarth and Beyond Phinda guide, Busani Mtshali. The caption says that Mtshali noticed the crocodile earlier. As soon as the footage was captured, it was shared by Live users all across the world.

The 1 minute 43 seconds short clips shows the male cheetah move close to the water body. As when he starts drinking water, a crocodile comes and grabs him from the neck. Further, the crocodile can be seen dragging the cheetah underneath. Towards the end of the video, the cheetah’s family can be seen lurking around the water body, trying to find him.

After watching the horrifying clip, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Everyone's gotta eat. I love all reptiles including crocodiles. Wild cats are awesome animals too; there's a reason why humans domesticate animals for food and use this food to feed crocodiles in zoos as opposed to using cheetahs. In the wild, they simply eat whatever is served unknowingly, such as this cheetah". Sad on watching the video, another facebook user wrote, "Just awful having watched them grow from small Cubs. he was being so cautious too". The video has managed to gather 40K reactions and arounf 8K shares.

