Cuba suspends arrival of international flights in wake of coronavirus pandemic

In a bid to be extra cautious towards the growing number of coronavirus cases, the Cuban government reportedly decided on March 31 that it will be suspending the arrival of all international passenger flights and also asking foreign boats to withdraw from the Caribbean island’s shore to curb the spread the disease.

Travel restrictions in Cuba

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reportedly said in a meeting that it's the responsibility of all to eliminate the arrivals of passengers who continue to be a threat to people’s health The PM also clarified that despite this lockdown, the country will remain open for trade, commerce, and donations. Cuba reported its first coronavirus confirmed case three weeks ago when a group of Italian tourists entered the country. The officials have isolated suspected nearly 3,000 people and are being monitored by the medical experts.

Cuba, which has 186 confirmed cases and 6 cases of casualties due to the fast-spreading virus partially locked down its borders last week, banning the arrival of all the foreign tourists and the departure of fellow citizens from the country. The strict measures adopted by the government went in vain as the Cuban citizens and the foreigners with Cuban residency continued to travel on a dwindling number of flights, although they were required to spend 14 days of quarantine at various state isolation centers. Now after seeing the scenario, the new measures will now restrict the citizens from travelling completely in and around the country.

Mandatory makeshift industry in Cuba for face mask

With the coronavirus pandemic which continues to tighten its grip across the world, Cuban authorities are now providing with face masks for anyone who is leaving their homes and imposed a fine of up to 70 US dollars for those caught without a face covering. In a country where scarcity of face masks has given way to innovative inventions, locals are now using a creative variety of materials to help them abide by the rules. One of the 69-year old man Andres Jimenez who resides at a quiet street in colonial Havana, patiently sows strips of cloth into face masks for his neighbours and friends.

(Image credit: Pixabay)