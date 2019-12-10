Czech Republic: 6 People Killed, 2 Injured In Hospital Shooting

At least six people have been killed and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a teaching hospital in Czech Republic city of Ostrava. According to the police, the suspected gunman is still at large after the shooting took place nearly at 7:00 am (local time) on December 10. The police were notified about a 'fire incident' at 7:19 am. Reportedly, the incident took place at a traumatology clinic nad the entire hospital was evacuated. The Czech Police also regularly posted updates on Twitter saying they are 'intensively searching for the perpetrator'.

Some local reports suggest that gunman was a man in a red jacket, 180 centimetres tall and he opened fire in one of the outpatient departments. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said to a local news channel that the shootings had occurred at close range in the waiting room of the hospital.

'Important witness'

The Technical University of Ostrava said on its Facebook page that 'a shooter, a medium-sized man in a red jacket,' was at the hospital. However, the police shared the image of a man in a red jacket and said that the person is an 'important witness' but later took it off. While more details are still awaited, the latest statement by the police says the authorities are 'working on a different version and searching for another person'.

Aktuální informace na místě je 6 mrtvých a 2 zranění.

The city which has a population of nearly 2,90,000 people have been asked by the police to remain 'caution'. Individuals in Ostrava are also advised to monitor the developments in the situation and obey the instructions by the authorities while cooperating with them.

