Czech Republic Shooting: Gunman, Who Killed Six People, Shoots Himself

The main suspect of the shooting at a hospital in the Czech Republic who killed six people and injured two has reportedly shot himself in the head. Just a few hours after the incident took place at 7:00am (local time) on December 10, police said that they found the suspect dead in a car they were looking for through preliminary investigation. Reports also say that the suspect was believed to be a patient at the same hospital, however, the motive behind the attack is still not clear. Hospital director Jiri Havrlant told local news channel that the gunman opened fire without warning at the hospital's trauma clinic. Some local reports suggested that gunman was a man in a red jacket, 180 centimetres tall and he opened fire in one of the outpatient departments.

'Unusual incident'

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said to a local news channel that the shootings had occurred at close range in the waiting room of the hospital. Babis further called the shooting incident 'unusual' and says he did not understand the motive of the 'young man'. The Czech military intelligence told an international news agency that he thought 'US-style shootings' will never happen in their country, however, that is not the case anymore.

The last major shooting incident in the nation took place back in 2015 which killed eight people. The city which has a population of nearly 2,90,000 people have been asked by the police to remain 'caution'. Individuals in Ostrava are also advised to monitor the developments in the situation and obey the instructions by the authorities. Reportedly, there is a strong police operation 'right now' in the city.

The police were notified about a 'fire incident' at 7:19 am. Reportedly, after the incident entire hospital was evacuated and people were asked for the corporation. The Czech Police also regularly posted updates on Twitter saying they are 'intensively searching for the perpetrator' and also urged people on social media to not circulate the image of the suspect, victims, or witnesses.

