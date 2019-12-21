Dad Tears Snake Into Pieces After It Bites And Drag His 4-year-old Son

A 15 feet python attacked a four-year-old boy in Australia before his father Evan Thompson came to his rescue. Clifford, the young boy was being attacked by a big, massive python when his father was alerted by his scream and decided to confront the snake himself. Evan was hosting a house warming party at his newly bought Arlie Beach property when an extremely unwelcomed guest showed up.

The terrifying incident

According to media reports, Evan with his family and friends was about to head inside when he heard his son screaming near the bushes. Evan turned back to realise that his son Clifford was being dragged into the bushes by a massive snake latched onto his son's leg. That's when Evan's fatherly instinct hit him and he went and punched the snake in the head. The snake let go off his son for some time but then it bit him again. Evan then grabbed the snake by its jaws and popped off its head.

Evan while talking to the media said that he would have let the snake go if it hadn't bitten his son so hard and would have let him go after the first punch. But the snake was so aggressive that he had to kill it there as he couldn't go to work with the thought of the snake crawling around his home. Evan said that he has a three-year-old daughter as well and he was happy that the snake didn't grab her. The entire incident lasted for about five minutes before his friend and his wife went inside to get a sledgehammer to hit it.

The snake left some smaller marks and a large tear on his son's leg after which he was taken to a hospital. Clifford suffered some serious injuries on his leg and is currently admitted to Mackay Hospital in Queensland. Clifford is currently on antibiotics and is expected to recover soon after surgery was done to clean up and stitch the wound.

