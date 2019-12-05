Indore Man Kills Wife & Attempts To Pass It Off As Snake Bite Incident, Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light in Indore when the Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old ex-bank manager for murdering his wife with the help of other family members and attempting to portray it as a case of accidental death due to snake bite.

'Got the idea from a TV serial'

"They had an argument and he suffocated her with a pillow on December 1. Then with the help of a pair of tongs, he made a snake bite mark on her body. He said that he got the idea from a TV serial," said the police.

Besides the husband identified as Amitesh Pateria, who was the prime culprit in the murder, his sister and father have also been arrested on the charges of abetting the crime.

The police found injury marks on the dead wife's left hand which were signs of resistance while she was being smothered to death. "Her body was transferred to a mortuary and then sent for a post mortem examination. The reports showed that she died due to 'asphyxia as a result of smothering'," the police said.

Further investigation revealed that Amitesh had bought a black cobra from Rajasthan as part of his plans to murder his wife. He killed the snake after murdering his wife and planted it near her body so that it could be portrayed that the death happened due to snake bite.

After thorough investigation, collating circumstantial evidence, post mortem report and photos found on Amitesh's phone, the police arrested him and charged him for murder and conspiring to kill under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A case was also registered under the Wildlife Protection Act for killing the snake after committing the murder.

(With ANI inputs)

