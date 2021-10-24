David Beckham Signs £150 Million Deal To Become Ambassador For Qatar: Reports

Football star David Beckham has reportedly inked a £150 million deal to become an ambassador for Qatar over the next decade. The ten-year deal will see the former England captain become the face of the Qatar World Cup next month, reported The Sun. Reportedly, he flew to the Qatar capital Doha for a week in October.

Earlier this month, during his stay in Qatar, Beckham visited stadiums and met dignitaries ahead of next year’s Football World Cup. As per The Sun report, Beckham consulted with his wife Victoria before signing the deal. The Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been under the line of controversy due to concerns over its alleged human rights violations and Qatar's attitude towards women and the LGBT community.

As per The Sun report, the football legend was assured that fans in Qatar would be safe and they would be permitted to display rainbow flags during the World Cup in stadiums. Furthermore, the authorities informed Beckham about the growing female presence in the government, reported The Sun. David Beckham will also promote the tourism and culture of the country. The spokeswoman for David Beckham has revealed that the former England Captain would be joining the football community in the World Cup 2022 and he is looking forward to a "great tournament", reported The Sun.

A source told The Sun that the former England captain "believes" in the commitment of Qatar towards progress and the World Cup. Furthermore, the source mentioned that it is for the first time that a World Cup is going to be held in the Arab world, reported The Sun. The source underscored that Beckham is of the view that football can lessen the difference and he has seen progress on issues. The source highlighted that having David would motivate the people of West to visit the place and see the beaches and sand dunes.

Image: AP