Death Toll From Iran Protests Reaches 448 Including 60 Children As Crackdown Grows: Report

The anti-hijab demonstrations in Iran have already taken a violent turn following the brutal crackdown of the protests by the Iranian administration, resulting in loss of many lives. In a recent report released by the Iran Human Rights Group (IHRNGO) on Tuesday, it was reported that at least 60 children lost their lives in the protest so far. The group claimed that the death toll has reached 448 among which 29 were women.

The group asserted that numbers are “minimum” and included cases verified by IHRNGO through documents including death certificates, medical staff testimony, etc. According to the Human rights group, the Islamic Republic’s intention to cover up the death toll number has made the task of reporting the deaths even more difficult for the group. The figures come to light after an Iranian General acknowledged for the first time, the death of 300 people in the anti-hijab protests that rage on in Iran.

The group claimed that around 16 people were killed by the Iranian administration last week alone. According to the report, out of 16 people, 12 people were killed in Kurdish areas. The group made it clear that the numbers provided by IHRNGO only include the death toll of ordinary citizens and not security officials.

Iranian General acknowledges death of 300 people in anti-government protests in Iran

The figures by the IHRNGO came after Iranian General Amir Ali Hajizadeh acknowledged on Monday that around 300 people have been killed amidst the anti-hijab protests. This was the first official acknowledgment made by an Iranian official. Hajizadeh, who is the commander of the aerospace division of the Paramilitary Revolution Guard, claimed that the death toll includes the “martyrs” of security forces as well.

Commenting on the recent figures, Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam expressed his discontent over the growing Iran protests. “Islamic Republic authorities know full well that if they cooperate with the UN fact-finding mission, an even wider scale of their crimes will be revealed, that’s why their non-cooperation is predictable. And that’s also why it is so important for people in Iran to send any evidence of human rights violations to human rights organisations and the UN Mission," he stated.