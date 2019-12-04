Deliveroo Advertisement Banned By Authorities After Receiving 300 Complaints

A television advertisement for Dilevroo which was broadcasted in September and October this year has been banned by advertising authorities on December 4. The officials deemed that it was 'misleading' and has fueled 300 complaints by the viewers which were reportedly the third-largest number. This is also the second time in 2019 that the authorities have ordered to prohibit the ad in the current form. In the recent ad, Deliveroo showed a woman delivering bags from different restaurants in the same household. However, the viewers complained that they had to place a different order for each restaurant and different delivery fee.

The ad did not show a typical house

The Advertisement Standard Authority noted that the delivery company ad did not show a 'typical house or a typical delivery' which clearly stated that Deliveroo customers would need to place a different order for each outlet and that would add up to multiple delivery fees. ASA also noted that the viewers who are not aware of the Deliveroo would perceive the ad as food can be delivered to your door. Since the ad shows delivery in the same household from different restaurants, ASA assessed that consumers would not assume that a separate delivery charge applied for each outlet. Therefore, according to ASA the Deliveroo ad breaches code rules and thus it shall not be broadcasted in the current form.

According to the official website, ASA told, “Roofoods Ltd t/a Deliveroo, if showing deliveries of food from multiple restaurants, to take care not to misleadingly imply that multiple meals could be delivered in a single order, and not to misleadingly omit material information about delivery charges”.

The Deliveroo ad was also banned in September by ASA saying it was 'misleading' its consumers which showed that the delivery was 'unrestricted throughout the UK'.

