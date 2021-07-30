Delta Variant Responsible For Middle East COVID Surge; WHO Urges For Precautionary Action

The Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain of the corona virus in several Middle East countries, with infections mostly being reported among people who have yet to be vaccinated, said a statement released by WHO on Thursday. The World Health Organisation-- a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health-- said that the Delta variant is fuelling the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in at least 15 out of the 22 Eastern Mediterranean countries. It is noted that the new variant is more transmissible than the original virus detected in 2020.

Hospitals running out of beds in the Middle East countries

The Middle East Region has also reported a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past month, especially in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Tunisia and Libya. "Over 310,000 new cases and 3500 deaths have been reported on average every week during the last 4 weeks, which is a 55% and 15% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to the previous month," said WHO. As the deadly virus has seen an abrupt increase in new infections, hospitals are working with full capacity and facing a shortage of ICU beds and other medical equipment.

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, on Thursday, announced that the world is now entering the fourth wave of COVID-19. "By applying effective use of all public and social health measures, we will make sure that this is the last wave," said Dr Ahmed. According to the data released by the World Health Organisation, the region has registered over 12.3 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 233,088 deaths since the pandemic erupted.

WHO appeals to higher-income countries to donate doses

It noted that nearly 41 million people or 5.5% of the region's population had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

"40% of the vaccine doses administered in the Region have been administered in high-income countries, which account for only 8% of the region’s population. Until and unless vaccination coverage is increased equitably for everybody, everywhere, the virus will continue to circulate and mutate to produce new variants," Dr Al-Mandhari stressed. Further, the international public health organisation requested the higher-income countries to donate doses to low and lower-middle-income countries.

(With inputs from WHO)

(Image Credit: AP/WHO)