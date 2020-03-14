Denmark Closes Borders To Foreigners For One Month Amid Coronavirus Scare

Denmark has recently announced that it will be closing its borders to all foreigners for at least a month. According to reports, the ban will go into effect from March 14 onwards. The decision was taken in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Denmark has over 800 reported cases of the deadly coronavirus but no deaths.

As per reports, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on March 13 announced that all foreigners who could not prove that they had pressing matters in Denmark would not be allowed entry. She added that Danish citizens would still be allowed inside.

Europe the Centre of Pandemic

Addressing a press briefing on March 13, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that Europe had become the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. To buttress this point, he highlighted that more cases were being reported every day in Europe than they were in China at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, he termed the spread of the pandemic resulting in 5000 deaths as a “tragic milestone”. On Wednesday, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak as 'pandemic'.

WHO advises nations to adopt a comprehensive approach

Dr Tedros mentioned that the WHO had shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 56 countries, which would be extended to 28 more nations. He advised the countries to take a comprehensive approach rather than focus on one particular aspect, whether it is contact tracing or social distancing. Furthermore, he contended that any country which looked at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and assumed “that it won’t happen to us” was making a deadly mistake.

"We’re continuing to support countries to prepare and respond.

