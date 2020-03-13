The Debate
"Europe Has Now Become The Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic": WHO's Big Statement

Global event News

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that Europe had become the new epicenter of COVID-19.

WHO

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that Europe had become the new epicenter of the novel coronavirus. To buttress this point, he highlighted that more cases were being reported every day in Europe than they were in China at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, he termed the spread of the pandemic resulting in 5000 deaths as a “tragic milestone”. On Wednesday, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak as 'pandemic'. 

Read: Trump May Declare National Emergency In US Amid Coronavirus Spread; Death Toll Now At 36

Read: Now, Nirbhaya Convicts' Lawyer Asks 'Why Hang Amid Coronavirus?'; Cites 'pollution' Plea

WHO advises nations to adopt a comprehensive approach

Dr. Tedros mentioned that the WHO had shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 56 countries, which would be extended to 28 more nations. He advised the countries to take a comprehensive approach rather than focus on one particular aspect, whether it is contact tracing or social distancing. Furthermore, he contended that any country which looked at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and assumed “that it won’t happen to us” was making a deadly mistake. 

Read: Brazil Prez Jair Bolsanaro Refutes Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Days After Trump Meet

Read: When Will Champions League And Europa League Return? UEFA Take Coronavirus Measures

