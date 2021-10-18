Denmark's Engineering Firm Vestas To Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine

The tallest and the most powerful wind turbine is set to be installed at the Danish green energy testing centre at Osterild in Thy district. The prototype windmill, designed by Denmark's engineering firm Vestas, will stand at 280 metres, just a few metres shy of the world-famous Eiffel Tower (324 metres). The prototype turbine will be installed in the second half of 2022, with the first kWh expected in the fourth quarter of the same year. Peter Hjuler Jensen, Department of Wind and Energy at the Technical University of Denmark, stated that its height alone will set a world record, reported news agency Sputnik. According to Vestas, the new V236-15.0 MW turbine will have three blades, each measuring 115.5 metres in length, and a rotor diameter of 236 metres, about equivalent to two football fields.

The enormous Vestas structure will produce 80-gigawatt hours of energy every year, which is estimated enough to power 20,000 homes. Anders Nielsen, Vestas' Chief Technology Officer, stated that the company's employees are working very hard to ensure that the prototype was developed and assembled quickly. He went on to say that the installation of the prototype turbine will demonstrate how the V236-15.0 MW will raise the bar in the wind energy industry in terms of technological innovation, industrialization, and scale.

#Vestas will install the V236-15.0 MW offshore prototype at the Østerild National test centre in #Denmark. Stretching 280m into the air with an output of 80 GWh/year, the prototype will be the tallest & most powerful turbine in the world once installed ➡ https://t.co/dyA1Vacgv3 pic.twitter.com/pq3MoBaXzq — Vestas Wind Systems (@Vestas) October 15, 2021

Vestas received its first pre-selected tenderer status in July 2021

In a release, the company further informed that the work on the prototype has already begun at Vestas' R&D and manufacturing facilities in Denmark. Vestas' blade plant in Lem produced the blade moulds, and production of the 115.5m long prototype blades will commence later this year at the company's offshore blade facility in Nakskov. The nacelle will be designed and built at the offshore nacelle facility at Odense's Lind port. All of the major components will be preassembled and shipped to Osterild for installation, stated the release. After its launch in February 2021, Vestas received its first pre-selected tenderer status for the V236-15.0 MW turbine in July 2021 for the 900 MW He Dreiht project in Germany. Notably, Denmark is regarded as one of the world's leaders in wind energy usage. Wind and solar combined provided more than half of Denmark's electricity in 2020. By 2035, the goal is to raise the share to 84%, according to a report by Sputnik.

Image: Pixabay/Representative