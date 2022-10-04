Denmark's Queen Margrethe 'sorry' For Stripping Royal Titles From Grandchildren

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II on October 3 issued a formal apology for stripping four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles. Calling her decision as "difficult", Europe's longest-reigning monarch said that the controversial judgement that has caused a furore among her family members was "necessary". "This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time," explained the Danish Queen in a statement published by the royal palace on October 3.

Margrethe had declared last month that kids of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, would no longer be allowed to use the Royal titles of princes or princess effective January 1. She cited no reason for why she was stripping them of their entitlement. The Danish Queen declared that the four grandchildren—Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena—would only be allowed to use the count or countess of Monpezat title. She further explained that the move was "in line with" the measures taken by other European royal families.

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," Margrethe wrote.

Europe's Queen also emphasised that the children could, henceforth, "shape their own lives" without being limited "by the special considerations and duties" of being born in a royal household. Margrethe, 82, announced her decision via a statement released by the Danish royal family.

"As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist," the Danish royal palace wrote in a statement.

'Children feel ostracised': Countess Alexandra

Queen's son Prince Joachim, aged 53, will be the sixth in line to the Danish throne, and kids will be the seventh to tenth. The Palace clarified that the Danish Queen's decision was made in consideration of "similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years." The rule will not impact Queen's eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik's four children, the heir to the throne. Royal titles will be retained by Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 11.

Prince Joachim, wife Princess Marie and ex-wife, Countess Alexandra, mother to princes Nikolai and Felix, have all been reportedly shocked by the announcement. Countess Alexandra told Sky news via press service: "We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock. This comes like a bolt from the blue." "The children feel ostracised. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them," she added.

