Dentist Filmed Extracting Tooth While Riding Hoverboard Found Guilty On 46 Counts

A US-based dentist Seth Lookhart has been slapped with numerous charges after he was filmed extracting a patient's tooth while standing on a hoverboard. According to reports, Lookhart was charged with 46 felony and misdemeanour counts by a court in Anchorage, Alaska in a trial on January 17. The presiding judge over the case, Judge Michael Wolverton said that the evidence against the dentist was overwhelming.

A lawsuit filed for medical negligence

A lawsuit was filed against Seth Lookhart in the year 2017 on the basis that he did not meet the set professional standards in the medical field. According to reports, the lawsuit stated that Lookhart performed tooth extraction on a patient while standing on a hoverboard, filmed the entire incident and forwarded it to several people.

According to reports, Lookhart was also charged for committing medical assistance fraud for falsely billing Medicaid for procedures that were as unnecessary for the particular case or procedures that were not properly justified. He was also charged for committing theft of $25,000 or more by siphoning off money from Alaska Dental arts.

According to reports, many of Lookhart's former patients testified against him including the patient whose tooth he extracted while standing on the hoverboard. The patient, Veronica Wilhelm said that she did not say yes to her being filmed while being sedated or having her tooth extracted while the dentist was on the hoverboard. Veronica said that she was not even aware that she was filmed until the investigators contacted her.

GDC suspends Indian-origin doctor's license

A woman in the United Kingdom died after an Indian origin doctor Tushar Patel extracted 10 teeth of the woman within a span of one week and two appointments. According to reports, Patel had first examined the patient in the year 2013 when he diagnosed her with advanced periodontal disease and planned to extract her teeth during the next session. Although, in 2017, the woman came back with a complaint that her teeth were falling out and told the doctor about the Warfarin that she was taking to treat her serious condition.

The case resulted in the General Dental Council (GDC) suspending Tushar Patel's medical license for a period of 12 months on the basis that he had failed to judge the severity of the consequences of his treatment. It was also found that the doctor had not properly dressed his patient's wounds. GDC's report concluded that Patel had breached the rules of clinical care.

