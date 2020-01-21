Pet Cat Dies After Doctor Accidentally Gives Euthanasia Instead Of Rabies Vaccine

A pet cat, Sophie died after it was accidentally euthanised by the veterinary doctor while the feline visited him for a routine medical check-up. The family of the pet cat was traumatised when they learned that their cat had died. The incident took place at Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Houston when a doctor accidentally gave euthanasia to the cat instead of the rabies vaccine.

Read: Homeless Man Sheds Tears While Breathing His Last, Gives Pet Dog A Goodbye Pat

Heart-touching

According to media reports, Michelle Olson and her husband took their cat Sophie for routine vaccination at the Suburbia hospital. The couple left their cat and were returning home when they received a call from the doctor who informed them about the mishap. The couple hurriedly drove back to the hospital where the cat was being given fluids and other medical assistance. Even after all of that, the kitten couldn't be saved. Michelle while talking to the media said that she was talking to Sophie all that time because she somewhere knew that her pet was dying.

Read: Man Booked For Killing Pet Dog Over Property Dispute With Sister

According to media reports, the couple decided to not sue the doctor or the hospital even though it was a big blunder on their part. Michelle told the media that her main concern is to make people aware and vigilant and not to bash the doctor or the hospital for their blunder. She also urged people to ask questions to their veterinarian that they didn't think they had to ask so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Read: Picture Of Cat Hiding In Plain Sight Sparks Optical Illusion, Can You Spot?

In another heart-breaking incident, a pet owner received a ruthless note in his mailbox saying that his dog had been shot dead for trespassing. Chad Stricker's 10-month-old wolf-dog went missing while on her night walk around his 10-acre property. After spending six long days looking for his missing dog, Chad received a note and the collar of his deceased pet. Chad was heartbroken when he got to know that his missing dog Nymeria had been killed.

Read: Trained Dogs Doing Things Impossible For Human Alone, Save 7 Koalas From Bushfires