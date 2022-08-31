Did Putin Destroy Mikhail Gorbachev’s Life's Work? Here's What The Soviet Leader Believed

The last leader of the Soviet Union before its collapse Mikhail Gorbachev, who spearheaded significant changes in the 20th century with domestic reforms, believed that his entire life’s work had been undone by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Just a month before Gorbachev passed away on August 30 at a Moscow hospital following a long illness at the age of 91, his close friend had revealed that Soviet Union’s former President was “upset” with Putin announcing Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Gorbachev's friend, Alexei Venidiktov had also revealed that the freedom that followed the Cold War era, due to the former Soviet Union leader, had also vanished under Putin, as per reports.

Even though Gorbachev did not make any public remarks pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war which continues to last for six months now, Prominent Kremlin critic and journalist Alexei Venidiktov told Forbes Russia last month that at the time, he was still in touch with the former Soviet Union leader, who headed the downfall of USSR and ended the deadlock with the West.

Venidiktov’s remarks came in July when Russian and Ukrainian forces had already fought for five months and Moscow had triggered staunch criticism from the West.

Why would Gorbachev criticise Russia's war against Ukraine?

The war, which started in February, prompted several Kremlin critics to denounce Putin’s actions in Ukraine. Even Gorbachev, who served as the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991, was not happy with the Russia-Ukraine war. Before passing away at the age of 91 at Moscow hospital, Venidiktov told Forbes Russia, “What Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev did is all destroyed” and used the former Soviet Union leader’s full patronymic name.

“All Gorbachev's reforms—to zero, to ashes, to smoke”, said Venidiktov adding, “When they ask me: 'Is there anything indicating that?' I answer: 'When Gorbachev left, there were 4,000 NATO rapid reaction forces in Europe. Now NATO has announced that there will be 300,000 by the end of next year.' That is the threat level. The level of NATO troops at our borders”.

Putin had cited NATO’s expansion as posing threat to Russia’s national security to ‘denazify’ Ukraine. However, in the months that followed, UN agencies and West-backed Ukraine accused Russia of attacking civilian establishments, bombing Europe’s largest nuclear plant, and carrying out ‘genocide’ in Bucha among several other atrocities. It is mentioned that in June, NATO leaders had agreed to put more than 300,000 troops on high alert from mid-2023, an increase from 40,000 presently, to deter Russia’s forces.

But, remarkably, in 1991, when Gorbachev left power, NATO deployed 5,000 troops and announced that the alliance would elevate its army’s presence. Soviet Union’s last leader was not always critical of Putin’s policies, as both prominent leaders were on the same page when it came to criticising NATO’s expansion. At the end of 2021, Gorbachev criticised NATO’s expansion and termed US “arrogant” and “self-confident” after USSR’s downfall.

Venidiktov said, "I can tell you that Gorbachev is upset, of course, he understands. It was his life's work."

"Freedom is Gorbachev's business. Everyone has already forgotten who gave freedom to the Russian Orthodox Church. Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev," added Venidiktov.

He said, "Freedom of speech, the first law on the press—Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev. Private property—Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev. So what is he going to say now?"



