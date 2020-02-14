Director Of Quarantined Ship Share 'high-spirited' Message On Valentine's Day

With passengers quarantined on Diamond Princess cruise ship due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ship's director, Natalie posted a message on Valentine's Day to try and keep everyone cheered up. The video was posted on Princess Cruises official Twitter handle.

In the video Natalie said, "I just wanted to check in with everybody and say that we are all hanging in there, doing fine and keeping together as a big family. This hasn't been my regular attire for the last seven days or so".

Netizens wish for all passengers and crew members to stay strong

The cruise director's message to everyone on Valentine's day struck the right chord with a lot of people and many wished for all the passengers to stay strong.

It’s truly amazing how the crew and the passengers are handling this situation-saying prayers from USA 🙏🏻 — Shannon Baker (@bigmommashannon) February 13, 2020

#hangintherediamondprincess Thank you for sharing your optimism and courage - from sister ship Regal Princess, somewhere in the Caribbean. #bestcruiselineever — Exploratoria (@Exploratoria) February 13, 2020

@PrincessCruises To all those onboard diamond Princess - be they guests or crewmember/staff - kudos and prayers are yours. Guests - your positive attitude helps to while away the time- keep up the energy! Staff/Crewmembers - ignore the naysayers n give your best! — CaltrotterUSA (@Caltrotters) February 14, 2020

We are very glad to see you guys are with doing good and we pray that you will end this as soon as possible!! Be strong! you are In our thoughts everyday. — Luca Lazzarino (@lucalazzarino) February 14, 2020

Seriously, what an ordeal you are living through. Your smile in this uplifting tweet is heroic. I hope you receive a HUGE bonus at some point. 😊 prayers to you and everyone on board. — Jananne Healey (@JananneH) February 14, 2020

Nice to see someone smiling during this ordeal. I can’t even imagine. God speed and everyone get through this unscathed. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) February 14, 2020

What a sweet message.

The world is watching and praying for your safe return home. #HanginthereDiamondPrincess — Sam (@ze1bayleaf) February 14, 2020

