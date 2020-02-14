The Debate
Director Of Quarantined Ship Share 'high-spirited' Message On Valentine's Day

Rest of the World News

With the entire world reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, Diamond Princess ship's director posted Valentine's day message to cheer everyone up.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
quarantined

With passengers quarantined on Diamond Princess cruise ship due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ship's director, Natalie posted a message on Valentine's Day to try and keep everyone cheered up. The video was posted on Princess Cruises official Twitter handle.

In the video Natalie said, "I just wanted to check in with everybody and say that we are all hanging in there, doing fine and keeping together as a big family. This hasn't been my regular attire for the last seven days or so".

Netizens wish for all passengers and crew members to stay strong

The cruise director's message to everyone on Valentine's day struck the right chord with a lot of people and many wished for all the passengers to stay strong.

 

 

Read: Banksy's Latest Valentine's Day Graffiti Depicts 'innocence And Violence'

 

Read: Taiwan Plans To Spend T$2 Billion To Cushion Its Economy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 

Read: Coronavirus: Mobile World Congress In Spain Cancelled Amid Fears Of Outbreak

Read: Vietnamese Airlines Endures $430m Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Published:
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

