Watch: Disgruntled Chinese Man Rammed His Car Into Hotel In Shanghai Over Missing Laptop

Visitors at the Chinese hotel were left completely shocked after a disgruntled Chinese man rammed his sports car through the hotel doors. The shocking incident happened on January 10, and the video of the whole ordeal was widely circulated online. A Twitter user named Byron Wan claims that the incident happened at a hotel in Shanghai.

On Tuesday, a man crashed his sports car into the lobby of Jingling Purple Mountain Hotel in Shanghai, China. The tweet also claims that the driver of the expensive sports car was a guest at the hotel.

Wan claimed that the reason behind the incident was the driver’s spat with the hotel staff over his laptop. The tweet states that a clash between the hotel staff and the driver broke out over his laptop which went missing in his room. On Wednesday, Wan narrated the whole ordeal on Twitter and said, “On Jan 10 a car crashed into the lobby of Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel Shanghai (上海金陵紫金山大酒店) in Lujiazui, Pudong after the driver, a guest at the hotel, had a spat with hotel staff over his notebook computer which purportedly went missing in his room”.

Hotel staff rushed to a safe place

Wan shared four videos that showed the whole ordeal. The agitated Hotel guest rammed the hotel doors at first and then barged into the Chinese hotel lobby leaving the hotel in utter chaos. The driver swerved his white sports car inside the hotel lobby, while the hotel staff rushed to a safe place. The car went back and forth destroying several showpieces in the hotel lobby. The mayhem was stopped after the staff intervened.

While the Hotel lobby was left completely disrupted, the car also incurred damages. The video has managed to receive over 9,000 views in just a few hours. The netizens were left completely shocked by the incident. While one Twitter user exclaimed, “Oh my!” the other Twitter user decided to focus on the “excellent structural integrity of the car”.