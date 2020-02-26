DJ Diplo Rushed To Safety After Shooting At Brazil Carnival

DJ Diplo had to run for cover after shooting broke at a carnival in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 26. According to international media reports, gunshots were heard and it left two people wounded. The incident happened when Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, was filming the festivities at the carnival when a man shouted “everyone out of the way” and then he was reportedly led from the top of a party bus and the crowd below had come to standstill.

Certain photographs from the scene also showed the 41-year-old DJ and a cameraman being helped by the security after they had fallen down in the rush to get cover and protection. Brazilian news outlets reported that the shooting had started when one man tried to rob another man's chain off his neck. This resulted in the alleged thief being shot by the victim. The second victim of the incident was reportedly a friend of the alleged thief and was caught in the fight.

Photographer witnessed the incident

According to international reports, a photographer who had witnessed the entire incident at the carnival described it to the publication that someone had heard a shot and then the people on the bus were warned to bend over. It was then when the photographer took pictures of Diplo being protected by the security guards. According to the witness, there was a male who was hit in the abdomen and another female who was hit in the leg. Once Diplo made out of the truck, it was announced that the show was cancelled.

The Sao Paulo Public Security Secretariat has also issued a statement that the victim had reacted by the shooting at the criminal and has been taken to Saboya Hospital. It added that a woman who was shot was rescued at Hospital das Clinicas.

(With Agency Inputs)