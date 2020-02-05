Doctor Holds 10-minute Wedding To Rush Back And Treat Coronavirus Patients In China

A Chinese doctor has been praised by people across the globe after he decided to hold a 10-minute wedding in order to help patients infected by coronavirus. The deadly virus has killed nearly 491 people and nearly infected 24,390 people in China.

Only parents attended the wedding

Li Zhiqiang and Yu Hongyan, a couple from Heze in Stanadong held a quick ten-minute wedding before Zhiqiang, the groom left the celebrations to treat those infected by the virus. The wedding which was planned long before the outbreak took place on January 30 and was attended only by the parents of the couple.

Zhiqiang works as an obstetrics clinician at the Second Hospital in Shandong University showed commitment to his profession as he left amid the wedding celebrations. Hongyan also supported his decision and kept the wedding minimal and simple. Soon after multiple images from the wedding surfaced on Weibo, netizens from China took a turn to applaud the dedication of the groom. The pictures showed the newlywed couple posing in masks.

Meanwhile, a research institute in China's virus-hit Wuhan city has applied for a patent on the use of a drug made in the US after it was found to be effective in treating patients infected with the coronavirus, raising questions whether the lab's move violated the intellectual property rights. As the coronavirus strain officially named as 2019 n-CoV wreaked havoc in China and abroad, there is a race to develop a viable medicine to treat an increasing number of cases as well as a vaccine to prevent its spread.

In a breakthrough of sorts, US doctors treating a coronavirus patient early this month reported his successful recovery after treating with experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir. This prompted China to announce immediate field trials to test the drug. China's National Health Commission on Monday said the drug trials were being carried out at multiple hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

(with inputs from agencies)