Mesut Ozil's London Home Is Worth £10 Million With Furniture Shipped From Turkey; Watch

Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has seemingly taken kindly to life in North London. The World Cup-winning Arsenal star recently rejected a 12.5 percent pay cut by the Premier League club and resides in a house worth a reported £10 million. The Mesut Ozil house is located in North London and the £350,000-a-week Arsenal midfielder reportedly has a car collection worth £800,000.

Mesut Ozil house in North London: Mesut Ozil wife

According to reports from The Sun, the Mesut Ozil house is situated in a posh area in North London. The Arsenal playmaker purchased the luxurious home back in 2016 three years after his £42.5 million move from Real Madrid. The house decor is inspired by his Turkish heritage and all the marble floorings have reportedly been shipped in from Turkey. Mesut Ozil shares his home with his wife, Amine Gulse.

Mesut Ozil house in North London

Mesut Ozil house: Arsenal star loves playing FIFA

Mesut Ozil house: most of the furniture in Ozil's house comes from Turkey

Mesut Ozil wife: Mesut Ozil cars

The Arsenal superstar married former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse in June 2019. The couple has one daughter named Eda, born earlier in March this year. Mesut Ozil is also a big fan of German automobile manufacturer Mercedez-Benz and has a G63 AMG which is worth around £143, 305. According to reports from The Sun, the Mesut Ozil cars from the Mercedes bunch also include an S65 AMG (£183,000) and SLS AMG (£165,030). Ozil has also been spotted behind the wheel of a Ferrari 458 Italia (£200,000), a Porsche Panamera Turbo (£120,000), as well as a few Audis, including a Q7 (£52,075) and an RS5 (£62,740).

Mesut Ozil wife Amine Gulse: The pair tied the knot in June last year and have a daughter named Eda

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has a taste for flashy cars:

