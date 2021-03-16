Dominican Republic Vice President Thanks PM Modi, EAM For Providing COVID-19 Vaccines

Vice President of the Dominican Republic and head of Health Cabinet, Raquel Pena, on Tuesday, thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing 50,000 'Made In India’ COVID-19 vaccines. Dominican Vice President also lauded Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, in a video message, after the latter dispatched coronavirus vaccine shipment to the Caribbean nation.

Raquel Peña expresses gratitude after India sent 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine

Furthermore, in her video, after the consignment of covid vials from India arrived, Pena affirmed that the vaccine donated by India will help the country to immunize the health workers and elderly.

She noted, "A month ago, Dominican Republic received the first shipment of COVID-19 doses from India. We received 50,000 doses from the Serum Institue of India, of which 30,000 were donated from the Government of India. I would like to recognize the virtues of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi for showing solidarity for a donation of vaccines."

In the video message, Pena also thanked Foreign Minister Jaishankar for making the shipment possible. She wrote, "I would also like to thank Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for making this (vaccine donation) possible and help us immunise our health workers and beginning with our elderly people."

Raquel Peña thanked India for providing COVID-19 vaccine doses

Last month, India dispatched 35,000 'Made In India’ coronavirus vaccine shipments, sufficient to inoculate half of the country’s 72,000 total population. For which, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar. He had said, "One would have thought and understood that in a global pandemic such as this, a nation's size and might would have been the primary consideration."

India, under its generous initiative, has dispatched shipment to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, being in the forefront to help smaller nations to have access to the vaccine and inoculate its population with ‘Made in India’ jabs. After that, India has exported the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine to more than 29 countries and will be providing vaccine doses to 49 more countries in the coming days. In this brief period, the country has delivered around 57 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the SII and Bharat Biotech.

(With ANI inputs)