Domino's Finance Director Dies In Snorkelling Accident In Mauritius

Pizza giant Domino's UK finance head David Bauernfeind drowned while he was on a vacation with his family in Mauritius. According to reports, Bauernfeind lost his life while snorkelling on the Indian Ocean island on December 26. He was apparently found by a sailor off the coast of the island after which he was taken back and investigations showcased that he had died because of drowning.

Condolences pour in

Domino's Chief executive officer David Wild said that everyone was shocked after hearing about Bauernfeind's sudden death. Wild on the behalf of the entire board and employees sent condolences to his family and friends. He further added that David was a person who was liked and respected by everyone, adding that his presence will be greatly missed.

According to reports, Bauernfeind was found off the coast of Belle Mare located east of the island after his wife notified the authorities and reported him missing. He was then taken to Victoria hospital where a post-mortem concluded that he died after being asphyxiated due to drowning. A steep increase in incidents of drownings in the past couple of years has prompted the government of Mauritius to introduce surveillance around the beaches. David Bauernfeind was the fourth person in a period of four years appointed as Domino's financial head in the year 2018. He previously held the position of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Connect Group, a news distribution company and also worked for 15 years at Xchanging.

Boat carrying migrants drowns off Mauritius coast

Around 60 migrants lost their lives as the boat they were travelling in drowned off the coast of Mauritius. According to reports, the boat with the migrants was heading for Spain and reportedly crashed some 15 miles from the city of Nouadhibou. As per reports of the International Organisation of Migration, the boat had started from the Gambia with 150 passengers on board. The rescue operation that was conducted found 57 bodies with 83 survivors. According to one of the survivors, the boat had left the Gambia on November 27.

(With inputs from agencies)