Phone Assistant Saves Teen From Drowning Into Freezing Water

In a recent incident, an 18-year-old, from Iowa, whose car was sinking into freezing water was reportedly saved when he asked Siri to call 911. According to international media reports, Gael Salcedo hit a patch of ice and lost control of his car on December 10. While talking to media, Salcedo said that he thought he was going to die as he was unable to find his phone to call for help. It was later when he used his phone's voice assistant to call for help. The firefighters arrived and found the 18-year-old in his jeep sinking into the icy Winnebago River.

According to reports, the force of the water prevented the door on the driver's side from opening but the emergency services were able to guide Salcedo out to safety. Salcedo said that he struggled a lot to get out but the water was so strong that he kept tripping. He further also added that the water was so cold that his hands froze and his legs had lost feeling in his legs. The fire department helped Salcedo a bunch of times and reportedly told him that they will be with him on every step of the way. After coming out of the water Salcedo thanked the fire department and was treated for shock at a local hospital.

Siri interrupts weather reporter

Apple's virtual assistant Siri is not only known for saving a life. In a recent hilarious incident, Siri interrupted BBC weather reporter by opposing his forecast, the meteorologist deflected by saying Siri might not know the location he’s talking about. While reporting the weather forecast for Denver and Minneapolis, Tomasz Schafernaker was contradicted by his Apple watch. Although Tomasz said there will be snow, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri popped in to say “There’s no snow in the forecast.” Tomasz took it in stride, laughed and apologized, but the anchor did not let the moment slide and poked fun at his colleague. “There is snow in your forecast, I thought.” he said Tomasz then denied it by saying, “Yeah, it probably doesn’t know what place I’m talking about.”

When you're a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast....😆

