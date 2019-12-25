Donald Trump Attends Christmas Eve Service, Hopes For A 'great Year'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump recently attended a special Christmas eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church. After the service, they had dinner in the ballroom of his private club. Trump arrived at the family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida to enthusiastic cheers.

Trumps will have a 'Great Year'

The Trumps also attended holiday service at the Episcopal Church in Palm Beach. Coincidently it was there that Trump and Melania were married in 2005. Donald Trump was asked if he prayed for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and instead of answering the direct question he just claimed that the Trumps were going to have a 'Great Year' ahead.

Trump was only recently impeached in the US House of representatives. During the dinner, Trump was seen briefly speaking to Alan Dershowitz who is a prominent Trump defender on cable news. Trump who is on vacation for more than two months sent across a message from the conference room in his private club, the message was him wishing everybody an amazing Christmas.

According to Press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Mrs Trump spoke with several childer on Tuesday and heard items on their Christmas lists.

In related news, after getting impeached by the House of Representatives, he made a bizarre claim that he has not been impeached. Speaking at a student rally in Florida, Trump said Democrats accepted that there was no crime and no impeachment. Trump called the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy” saying she is not submitting the impeachment articles to the Senate because there is no case.

Social media latched on to the baseless claims of ‘no impeachment’ since he was impeached by the Democrats-controlled House on two separate charges of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress. “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command,” a user tweeted quoting George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984. “if we're just going to go ahead and deny actual reality now, then can we just pretend he's not president,” tweeted another user.

