Donald Trump Becomes Third US President To Be Impeached For Abuse Of Power

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night in the United States in a massive development that comes close to the 2020 US elections. The US House voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump for abuse of power. His impeachment now makes him the third US President to be removed through the highest constitutional remedy after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Trump faced impeachment charges after it was alleged that he had misused his power as President to pressurize Ukraine to investigate Democrat political rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

The tussle to charge Trump with impeachment had been going on between the Democrats and the Republicans for long with both sides trading barbs but now the Democrats have managed to move one step closer to removing Trump from office. However, all hope is not lost for the Republicans, since the trial will now move from the House of Representatives to the Senate which has a more favorable number for the Republicans. The Republicans are quite confident of defending their President.

Trump cries 'Witch-Hunt'

Donald Trump has repeatedly labelled the impeachment process as a "witch hunt" and a "hoax" and has tried to project strength by focussing on the US-China trade deal. On the other hand, the Democrats have said that this process is their duty to 'uphold the constitution'. Recently Trump had written a six-page letter, to Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi saying 'history will judge you sharply' repeating that he is a 'victim' of an 'attempted coup'. Trump claimed that he had fewer rights than the ones who were 'accused in the Salem Witch Trials' which is justice and religious extremism in the 17th century the US, and resulted in nearly 20 executions.

The trial in the Senate will begin next year in January and Trump would require a two-thirds majority to save himself from impeachment.

