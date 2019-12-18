'History Will Judge You': Donald Trump In Letter To Nancy Pelosi

As the House gets ready to impeach only the third United States President Donald Trump from the office, angered leader wrote a letter to the Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi on December 17. In the six-page letter, the US President told Pelosi that 'history will judge you sharply' and repeated that he is a 'victim' of an 'attempted coup'. Trump claimed to have fewer rights than the ones who were 'accused in the Salem Witch Trials' which is justice and religious extremism in the 17th century the US, and resulted in nearly 20 executions.

Read - Trump Accuses Top Democrat Of 'subverting America's Democracy'

The US President is accused of attempting to force the Ukrainian government into what could have been a damaging announcement of an undisclosed enquiry into his main rival in the Presidential elections of 2020, Joe Biden. The Democrat-controlled US House has passed the two impeachment charges against Trump of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' on December 14. The charges will now be presented for a vote in the Republican-controlled US Senate, and the angered US President accused Pelosi of 'cheapening the importance of the very ugly word, Impeachment'.

Read - 'You've Cheapened Importance Of The Very Ugly Word, Impeachment': Trump Writes To Pelosi

Other statements by Trump

In the detailed letter to Pelosi, Trump reportedly went a step ahead to voice his disagreement with the 'sham' that is the entire impeachment process against him. Trump had previously dismissed the entire inquiry as 'hoax', but now as the proceedings have moved ahead, Trump called it 'invalid' and accused Pelosi of violating her oaths of office. Trump goes ahead to write that House Speaker is 'breaking her allegiance' to the Constitution and accused her of 'declaring open war on American Democracy'.

Since most of the inquiry revolved around the US President trying to involve a foreign government to fetch him positive results of re-elections, Trump asked Pelosi that she 'dare to invoke the Founding Fathers' only in the pursuit of 'election-nullification scheme'. According to Trump, it is even 'worse' than offending the Constitution that she is 'offending Americans of faith'. The US President, he has done 'zero wrong things' and the impeachment is 'terrible thing' which ultimately Pelosi will have to 'live with it' not Trump. POTUS also tweeted about Pelosi being 'the worst'.

Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today. She is the worst! No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long - and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Read - Giuliani: Trump ‘relied On’ His Claims About US Diplomat

Read - Trump Conservative Critics Launch PAC To Fight Reelection