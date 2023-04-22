Donald Trump Reveals How He Gifted Kim Jong Un The Elton John CD 'made In South Korea'

Former US President Donald Trump said that he gifted the Elton John CD to North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, which was actually made in South Korea. The twice impeached former US President made these revelations on Thursday when he was invited as a guest on the “Full Send Podcast”. During the interview, Trump explained that he gifted the North Korean leader a CD of the song ‘Rocket Man’ which was sung by British singer Elton John. Trump stated that it was a gag gift to the draconian leader, who he mockingly dubbed as “Little Rocket Man”. The business mogul-turned-politician asserted that this initiative eventually steered the relationship between the two world leaders towards a positive direction.

“I asked him, ‘Did you ever hear of the song Rocket Man?’ when I was with him. He said, ‘No, no, no,” the former US President recalled in the podcast. “Did you ever hear about Elton John? ‘No, no, no.’ I actually handed him the song ‘Rocket Man,’ which is a pretty good song by Elton John,” he added. He then went on to say that the “tape” was actually from South Korea and stated how the former US President had to chisel off the sticker from the tape. “I gave him a tape …I didn’t show that it was made in South Korea, frankly. That the record — it said ‘South Korea.’ I said, ‘Take that off.’ We had it chiselled off,” Trump quipped. Trump gave these remarks on Thursday when he was asked in the podcast how he managed to have cordial relations with the North Korean dictator. According to The New York Post, the CD was handed to Kim by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when he met Kim in 2018.

‘Very smart, cunning and ruthless’: Donald Trump on Kim Jong Un

When talking about the North Korean Supreme Leader, the former US President described him as “very smart, cunning and ruthless”. Trump lauded how Kim took over the whole country when he was just 23. In the podcast, the former US President recalled how the CD gesture eventually paved the way for his controversial 2019 meeting with the dictator. With the 2019 meeting, Trump became the first US President to cross into North Korea which eventually led to an aversion to nuclear war.

The former US President made it clear that something like this wouldn’t have been possible under the Obama administration and if Hillary Clinton became the President. He stated that the two US leaders would have eventually dragged the US into a nuclear war. “I think we would have had nuclear war had Obama been able to stay or had crooked Hillary Clinton become president. You would have had a nuclear war with North Korea. Absolutely,” he asserted. In the podcast, the former US President also talked about his arraignment proceedings in New York and claimed that the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is pursuing criminal charges against him in order to “advance a left-leaning political agenda”.