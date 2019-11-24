Donkeys Face Global Annihilation Due To Illegal Skin Trade: Study

According to a new study, the population of donkeys has reduced to half, as millions are killed to obtain their skin. The population of donkeys faces tough times across several countries because their skin is traded for making traditional Chinese medicine.

Donkey’s skin contains gelatine

According to the study, the preparation of popular medicine, ejiao requires the skin gelatine which is present in the donkey. It acts as the key ingredient for the preparation of the medicine. But if the demand for medicine continuous at the same pace, it is recorded that more than half of the population of donkeys which is estimated to be 44 million will be wiped off in the coming five years.

READ: Camel, Cow And Donkey Seen Roaming Together Along Kansas Road

Donkeys facing annihilation

The study was published by Donkey Sanctuary, which is a non-profit organisation that works to save the animals. The organisation is urging the governments to ban the illegal and unregulated trade of the donkey skins which are facing annihilation. Mike Baker, who is the CEO of the organisation, said that this the first time the population of donkeys is facing a serious threat. According to the population of donkeys have decreased by 76 per cent in China since 1992 due to an increase in the supply and demand of eijiao.

READ: Circle Of Life: US Man's Video With Donkey Singing The 'Lion King' Song A Big Hit, Netizens Wowed By The Unique Version

High demand for Eijiao

The medicine eijiao is used for the treatment of anemia, low blood count and problems related to reproduction. It basically helps in improving blood circulation. Since the producers of China also supply the medicines to other countries, therefore to meet the demands of high exports, even the pregnant mares and young foals along with sick and injured donkeys are sold for the trade. The study also revealed that many donkeys are stolen and taken forcefully to the slaughterhouses. According to the report, 20 per cent of the donkeys die on the way.

READ: Must Know: The Many Reasons Why Serbia's Donkey Cheese Is Among The Costliest In The World

READ: Deeply In Love, Donkey Jack And Emu Diane Are Seeking A Home Together