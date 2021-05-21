'Don’t Blame Yourself': Malaysian Doctor Shares Heartbreaking Post Amid COVID-19 Spread

In a heartbreaking instance, a doctor from Malaysia recently shared his experience with an elderly COVID-19 patient, who was about to be put to sleep. While taking to Instagram, Dr Timothy Lau shared a monochrome picture of himself wearing a PPE kit. In the caption, the doctor shared how an old lady called his son and asked him not to blame himself if “mummy didn’t end up waking up”.

Lau mentioned that he always gives his patients time to call their loved ones or insists they call someone before they intubate. According to the doctor, the idea behind it is that we all have someone to speak to at such crucial moments. So when he was about to intubate an old lady, he asked her to call someone. The lady called up her son and told him that she does not blame him for bringing Covid home.

Lau wrote, “Today a story of how I spoke to this COVID patient that I was about to intubate or put to sleep. I always gave my patients time to call their loved ones or insisting on them calling someone. There is always someone to speak to”.

He added, “This time this old lady called up the son and say mummy didn’t blame you for bringing covid home. Don’t blame yourself if mummy didn’t end up waking up”.

'Breaks my heart'

Since shared, the gut-wrenching post has taken the internet by storm and left netizens teary-eyed. The post has garnered thousands of likes and in the comment section, several internet users prayed for the patient and wished for her speedy recovery. One user wrote, “I always am paranoid about bringing covid19 home. Because my parents dont go out much. And if they got it from me, i wont ever forgive myself”. Another added, “Hope the person survives.. will try to follow SOPs better and stay home. only way we all can truly help frontliners like urself n some of my family members”.

