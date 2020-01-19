Missile Attack On Military Base In Yemen Kills Dozens: Report

In a big development, the Yemeni Houthis pounded a military training base in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday with missiles, killing at least 30 servicemen. According to a local military source, the attack killed 24 soldiers and injured 20 others. Earlier this month the Houthis had reportedly launched a ballistic missile at a Saudi-led coalition military base located in the southern province of Dhalea which led to the killing of three soldiers.

"Twenty-four soldiers died, 20 were injured in a missile attack on the barracks for draftees in the al-Milah area in the northwest of the Marib province. The missile was presumably ballistic", the source said.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis, at Hadi's request, since March 2015. The conflict in Yemen, the poorest nation in the Middle East, has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst ongoing humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 per cent of the population of the 24-million currently in need of aid and protection.

Missile Attack Kills 9 At Military Parade In Yemen's South

A ballistic missile attack ripped through a military parade for a Yemeni southern separatist group that's backed by the United Arab Emirates around two weeks back, killing at least six troops and three children. The explosion took place while the separatists, known as the Resistance Forces, were wrapping up a parade for new recruits at a soccer field in the capital of Dhale province, said Maged al-Shoebi, a spokesman for the group, by phone to The Associated Press.

The southern separatists are allied with the Saudi-led coalition that's been fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels. But the UAE-backed southerners are currently at odds with Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is more closely allied with Saudi Arabia. Cracks within the anti-Houthi bloc have widened over the past several months.

(with inputs from agencies)