BIZARRE: This Job Requires Interns To Pay USD 15 Per Hr To New York Based Company

A New York-based company recently released a notification for an internship where they asked the intern to pay the company. According to reports, the listing stated that it is reversed internship wherein the intern will be required to pay a stipend of USD 15 per hour. However, the job listing has been taken down but a few people managed to grab a screenshot of the listing.

Netizens compare 'reversed' internship to capitalism

The authenticity of the internship listing was confirmed by Indeed, adding that it been taken down from the platform, prompting a few reactions from people.

Hi there, we can confirm that this job posting has been removed and we are investigating further internally. <PM — Indeed Support (@IndeedSupport) January 8, 2020

Nah, even slaves didn't have to pay for the privilege of being enslaved. Capitalism literally took slavery and made it worse. — Peter Brunton (@voroxpete) January 9, 2020

Well capitalism *is* a system of labor extraction whether chattel slavery or wage slavery. This is a silly example but the regular jobs where we get paid money and all the money goes out every month for housing ---- we're working for housing in the company store with no options. — John Rad (@JohnRad15) January 9, 2020

Even at its most exploitative, capitalism operates under the assumption that labor has a positive monetary value. This is freaking non-Euclidean economics. — 𝙲𝚢𝚋𝚎𝚛𝙳𝚊𝚐𝚐𝚎𝚛 (@TheCyberDagger) January 8, 2020

"Millenials are wasting their money on starbucks and chai lattes, let's put that wasted money to good use! Making *US* money!!!" — Ember Ruby Galesong (@EmberGalesong) January 8, 2020

On the contrary, slavery demands from the owner to care for his slaves. I am not talking about empathy, but about keeping your capital in a functional condition. The "job" above is just plain fraud. — Eiserner Yuppie 🇳🇱 (@PzdivA) January 9, 2020

However, someone pointed out that the above-mentioned incident was the first time a company had come out with such a listing.

I have seen this, too! There was a design internship here in Denver that you had to pay to do and they justified it by saying that it's more rigorous/comprehensive than grad school with more networking opportunities. 😐 — teduardo (@unsteddy) January 8, 2020

'Wakefit Sleep Internship'

Wakefit offered Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours in the comfort of one's house. The sleep solutions company had announced an internship programme called the 'Wakefit Sleep Internship' where the selected candidates would ask to sleep for 9 hours a day for a total of 100 days.

Wakefit explained the dress code, the job, skills required and reward for the job. "Well, dreams do come true. Be a Sleep Intern, and get paid Rs. 1 lakh. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. If you think you have it in you, go ahead and apply right away," Wakefit wrote on its website.

