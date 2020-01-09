The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BIZARRE: This Job Requires Interns To Pay USD 15 Per Hr To New York Based Company

Rest of the World News

A New York-based company recently released a notification for a 'reversed' internship where they asked the intern to pay the company a sum of $15 per hour.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dream job

A New York-based company recently released a notification for an internship where they asked the intern to pay the company. According to reports, the listing stated that it is reversed internship wherein the intern will be required to pay a stipend of USD 15 per hour. However, the job listing has been taken down but a few people managed to grab a screenshot of the listing.

Netizens compare 'reversed' internship to capitalism

The authenticity of the internship listing was confirmed by Indeed, adding that it been taken down from the platform, prompting a few reactions from people.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, someone pointed out that the above-mentioned incident was the first time a company had come out with such a listing.

Read: Anand Mahindra Offers Internship To Millionaire's Son Found Washing Dishes In Shimla

Read: Vermont Offers Upto $7500 To Move In For A New Job To Attract Workers

'Wakefit Sleep Internship'

Wakefit offered Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours in the comfort of one's house. The sleep solutions company had announced an internship programme called the 'Wakefit Sleep Internship' where the selected candidates would ask to sleep for 9 hours a day for a total of 100 days.

Wakefit explained the dress code, the job, skills required and reward for the job. "Well, dreams do come true. Be a Sleep Intern, and get paid Rs. 1 lakh. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. If you think you have it in you, go ahead and apply right away," Wakefit wrote on its website.

Read: German Jobless Rate Ticks Up To 4.9% In December

Read: Sewage Cleaning Job Claims Another Two Lives In Mumbai

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
CONG SENS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL