Vermont Offers Upto $7500 To Move In For A New Job To Attract Workers

The government of Vermont is offering people up to $7500 to move into the Green Mountain State for a new job at a Vermont based business, according to the reports. The New Worker Relocation Grant Program which is authorized by the Vermont legislature and signed into law by Governor Phil Scott, focuses to attract new workers to grow Vermont's workspace by reducing the financial burden of relocating. The person who becomes a full-time resident of Vermont and an employee effective from on or after January 1, 2020, is eligible to apply for the program.

Scheme to cover the expenses

The scheme will cover moving costs like lease deposits, first month's rent, moving equipment, moving company bills, shipping, and even the closing costs for a primary residence. According to the reports, they can also request to cover the expenses related to their job that aren't covered by the employer which includes connectivity, specialized tools and equipment and also co-working space membership fees. Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development said that she hopes she hopes the scheme will work better. The least populated state, Vermont has an aging population and a low unemployment rate that makes it difficult for the employers to fill the vacant seats. This is not the first time that the state has launched schemes to attract new residents but in 2019 the state came up with a similar program that covers moving expenses up to $10,000 over two years for people who shifted to Vermont to work remotely.

Cammarata offers free houses

Meanwhile, the picturesque town of Italy, Cammarata is offering free houses to attract new residents. The trend follows several other towns in Italy who are selling homes for just USD 1 in order to restore their dying communities. Apart from the town Cammarata, towns of Zungoli and Sambuca also recently launched a similar scheme. Cammarata is a mountainside town rich in history which has scenic views of Mount Etna and splendid sunsets on the Mediterranean island of Sicily. Due to its plummeting population and empty buildings the mayor of the town, Vincenzo Giambrone has launched an ambitious plan to save the city and its rich culture.

