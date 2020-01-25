Drones To Watch Machu Picchu After Six Tourists Defecated Inside Temple

After six tourists were arrested for allegedly open defecating at the iconic Machu Picchu, authorities are turning to drones and security cameras to keep a check. According to media reports, Jose Bastante, the head of the archaeological park, said the new security measures will be set up at three strategic points and access points from surrounding mountains to prevent any disrespect to The Sun Temple at the UNESCO world heritage site.

Drones to watch Machu Picchu

Six tourists were arrested for reportedly damaging stonework and defecating in Machu Picchu. The six tourists were reportedly arrested on January 13 after local rangers found them in The Sun Temple area which is usually off-limits for visitors. After the arrest of the six tourists, Cusco regional police chief Wilbert Leyva told local media that human waste was found at the temple, which is being investigated as evidence that the tourists defecated on the historical site. The police said that a hole in the ground was discovered which might have been caused by a lithic element that had fallen from a wall.

The 15th century Inca citadel is one of the seven wonders of the world and is located in the eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. The ancient citadel was used for some 80 years before it was abandoned during the Spanish conquest. Authorities at Machu Picchu are taking these steps because this was not the first time that a group of tourists has damaged the iconic heritage. In March 2014, four United States citizens were arrested for taking off their clothes before posing for a photo.

In a similar incident, three tourists were caught on camera vandalising the ancient ruins of Hampi. The incident was reported last year where three men could be seen pushing a pillar causing it to fall. A local court fined them Rs 70,000 each for causing damage to the world heritage. Hampi ruins are a popular tourist destination in the Indian state of Karnataka and are a UNESCO world heritage site.

