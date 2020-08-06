Drug RLF-100 Proves To Be Effective For COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators

In another breakthrough, the drug RLF-100 or aviptadil has proven to be effective against the respiratory failure in critical hospitalized COVID-19 patients on ventilators and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). RFL-100 has been found to save lives of COVID-19 patients with severe medical comorbidities within three days of treatment. The drug has received an emergency use authorization in the US under FDA Emergency Use IND authorization at multiple clinical sites, according to study that published results of phase II/III clinical trials.

Discovered as the first-ever COVID therapeutic to block replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung cells, and monocytes, RLF-100 is a patented formulation synthetic human Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide VIP, NeuroRx, Inc., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG announced in a statement. The drug is developed as Material Threat Medical Countermeasure in cooperation with the National Institutes of Health and federal agencies. Doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital first reported a rapid clinical recovery in intubated patients with severe respiratory distress. According to reports, a critical COVID—19 patient, a 54-year-old man, who was being treated at the ICU for treated for a double lung transplant came off the ventilator after he was administered with the drug within a span of four days. Similar results were noted in at least 15 patients treated under emergency use IND in the ongoing Phase 2/3 FDA trial.

No other antiviral agent has demonstrated rapid recovery from viral infection and demonstrated laboratory inhibition of viral replication, said Prof. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NeuroRx said in the clinical trials published study.

We are conducting placebo-controlled trials to see whether the observations made in the case-control and open-label studies will be confirmed for less ill patients with COVID-19-related respiratory failure. Our independent Data Monitoring Committee will be conducting an interim analysis of these data later this month, he added.

Clearing of pneumonitis found on x-ray

Brazilian researchers working in a level-4 biocontainment laboratory found that VIP inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in the lungs, a study on the US National Library of medicine confirmed. Patients on ventilators for COVID-19 were reported to have survived after rapid clearing of classic pneumonitis was found on x-ray. Aviptadil is a formulation that blocks inflammatory cytokines in the lungs that could lead to blood clots, ultimately proving to be fatal in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

About RLF-100

RLF-100 (aviptadil) is a patented formulation of Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) approved for human trials by the FDA in 2001 and the European Medicines Agency in 2005. VIP is known to be highly concentrated in the lungs and to inhibit a variety of inflammatory cytokines. Relief's predecessor company, Mondo Biotech, was awarded Orphan Drug Designation in 2001 by the US FDA for aviptadil in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and in 2005 for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.