Dubai Becomes 1st Ever Govt To Implement 100% Paperless Strategy; Saves $350 Million

In a major step towards sustainability, Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday announced that Dubai has implemented the 100% paperless strategy. Pointing at savings of 1.3 billion Dirham ($350 million) and 14 million man hours, the prince noted that the Emirati state is the first in the world to undertake such a bold move.

As per the initiative, all internal and external transactions in the government of Dubai will now be 100% digital and managed from a comprehensive online service platform, Dubai Media Office announced on December 11.

With the Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched in 2012, no employee or customer of the government would need to print documents, unless they prefer to. All printing works will be done at service or typing centers specifically employed to do so.

As per the new announcement, cited by Gulf Business, the Paperless Strategy has been implemented in five consecutive phases. Each of the phases has been enlisted a separate group of Dubai government entities. By the end of the fifth phase, around 45 Emirati govt. entities are capable of providing more than 1,800 digital services and 10,500 key transactions.

"The achievement of this target marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai's journey to digitise life in all its aspects - a journey rooted in innovation, creativity, and a focus on the future," crown prince Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement on Saturday.

Adding details about the much-needed step in the wake of global climate change concerns, Prince Shiekh Hamdan added that the government also plans to implement advanced policies to create an upgraded digital experience in Dubai over the next 50 years.

Hoping that the new phase will "enable and empower" future governments, he also informed that digitalisation will "meet the expectations of the residents of a thriving smart city and provide them with renewed opportunities for prosperity, sustainable development, and happiness."

Dubai Paperless Strategy saves $350mn

For the unversed, Dubai Paperless Strategy was launched with an initial group of six entities: Roads and Transport Authorities, Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity, Dubai Water Authority (DEWA), Department of Economic Development, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Department of Land and Property.

As per the statement, cited by PTI, the first phase of the paperless government cut short paper usages by 72.5 million sheets. In the second phase, eight Dubai entities - Dubai Courts, Dubai Municipality; Dubai Public Prosecution; Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Dubai Health Authority; Community Development Authority; Dubai Customs; and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs- joined the initiative and succeeded in mitigating paper usage by 229.5 million sheets.

By the end of 2019, Dubai reduced paper use by an additional 12.9 million sheets, with the joining of 9 more departments to the venture. Among the joiners were - Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Media Incorporated, Department of Finance, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Culture, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, and the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department.

Overall, the strategy has helped the Emirati state save more than 1.3bn Dirham, which roughly amounts to $350 million and over 14 million man hours across the Government of Dubai, the statement by the crown prince said.

