Dubai Newlyweds' Honeymoon Turns Into A Nightmare Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A Dubai based couple dreamed of an adventurous honeymoon when they rejected the Maldives to buy tickets for Mexico. Little did they know that the coronavirus pandemic, which was yet to spread across the globe, would turn their honeymoon into the worst nightmare of their lives. 36-year-old Khaled and 35-year-old Peri, both Egyptian citizens, got married on March 6 in Cairo.

A few days later, they reportedly left for Cancun, Mexico for their honeymoon wearing gloves, avoiding crowds and following proper social distancing measures. However, they were unaware of the surging coronavirus cases and increasing travel restrictions across the globe. According to international media reports, they had plans to return to UAE via Turkey on March 19.

But problems started after they were not allowed to board their connecting flight to Istanbul as Turkey had banned people from entering and exiting the nation. As a result, the couple was left stranded at the airport for two days. Without a boarding pass, they were neither allowed to buy toiletries not to collect their luggage,

'Needed a plan'

Speaking to International media reporters later, they said that they needed a plan at that moment. Therefore they checked all the countries which allowed Egyptians to enter without a visa. Their quest ended after they found the Maldives, the country they had earlier rejected for honeymoon. Once in the island nation, they got access to hotels, which was a relief as compared to the Airport benches.

Soon, another problem emerged-Work. The couple reportedly weren't carrying a laptop and the threat of underperforming or losing their jobs loomed large on their heads. Another problem that they faced was that they were UAE residents, not citizens. Therefore, they weren't allowed on the flights which carried stranded citizens back home. They reportedly had one option left, that of being evacuated to Egypt but that was of no use as even after spending 14 days in quarantine, there was no way of returning back to Dubai.

According to reports, the couple has spent the last month in special isolation facilities set up by the Maldivian government at a resort on the island of Olhuveli and is looking forward to countries easing restrictions. As of now, Maldives reportedly has around 3,000 stranded tourists and has now banned incoming tourists to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Image credits: Peri/Instagram)