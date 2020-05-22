When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020 In UAE? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Also called the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast', Eid Al Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the globe as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr is observed on the first day of the Shawwal month. The date of the beginning of any lunar Hijri month varies based on the new moon sighting by local religious authorities. Therefore, the day of celebration varies based on the geographical location. Therefore, one question that might cross everyone residing in UAE's minds, "When is Eid Al Fitr 2020 in UAE?"

Eid Al Fitr 2020 date in UAE

This year, the celebrations of Eid Al Fitr will begin on May 23, 2020, and continue till May 24, 2020, i.e Sunday evening in UAE. All across the globe, Muslims who observe Ramadan by fasting from dawn to dusk end it after they see the moon, followed by a grand celebration. However, the date of Eid Al Fitr will vary from one country to another, depending on when the moon is seen there.

Muslims worldwide believe Allah commanded them to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. The same has also been mentioned in their Holy Book, Quran. On that day, they are supposed to pay the Zakat Al-Fitr (a charity to the poor) before offering the prayers for Eid. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated by donning new clothes, meeting friends and families to mark this auspicious day by Muslims worldwide. In the majority of households, a feast is prepared as members of the family gather to eat it together. However, Eid Al Fitr 2020's celebration is likely to be different from previous years, owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration of Eid Al Fitr also varies from country to country. However, in Saudi Arabia, it is common for the families to gather at their patriarchal home after the Eid prayers. Furthermore, the young children in the family line up in front of each adult family member who gifts them with money, before the special Eid meal is served and partook. Some of these common practices might be difficult to follow this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but the enthusiasm among Muslims remains unhindered as they are looking forward to celebrating the auspicious day with their family.

