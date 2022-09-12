Dubai To Get World's First Gigantic Moon-shaped Luxury Resort Soon; Check Details Here

Dubai-- a well-known place around the world for its beautiful and marvellous architecture including the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa which attracts tourists from across the globe, is now expected to get a gigantic moon-shaped resort soon. According to a report from Arabian Business, Moon World Resorts (MWR), a Canadian architecture firm, has proposed creating a resort in Dubai to provide visitors with reasonably priced space tourism on Earth.

The opulent resort, whose outside will resemble the lunar surface, is expected to be constructed in 48 months and reach a height of 735 feet. According to the architectural company, "Moon Dubai" will boost the emirate's economy in areas including hospitality, entertainment, tourist attractions, education, technology, environment and space tourism.

'Largest & most successful modern-day tourism projects in entire MENA region': MWR Founders

The founders of Moon World Resorts, Sandra G. Matthews and Michael R. Henderson, claim that Moon Dubai will be the largest and most profitable modern-day tourism project in the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, doubling annual tourism visits to Dubai due to its global appeal, brand awareness, and distinctive multiple integrated offerings. It can also comfortably accommodate 10 million annual visitors, they said.

The sumptuous resort will offer its visitors a spa and wellness area, a nightclub, event space, an international conference area, a lounge, and an internal "moon shuttle." Visitors may take in the beautiful environment using the Moon Shuttle at this resort. This Moon Shuttle can move visitors around the resort along a track. A circular route will be constructed at the resort's structural centre.

The Moon resort will reportedly cost an astounding $5 billion to build, with an estimated $1.8 billion in yearly income, according to The National. The business is now acquiring permits and organising road shows to advertise the Moon to prospective customers. A one-year pre-development programme will then be followed by a four-year build-out programme for the company.

Also, the firm is intending to develop four Moon destination resorts in other parts of the world. "Each of the four MOON Destination Resorts to be developed in North America, MENA, Europe and the Asia Pacific will feature 4000 luxury Resort suites. The Resort will be developed to a Five Star standard with service delivery operating at a Five Diamond level," the firm said in a post on Instagram.