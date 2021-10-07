EAM Jaishankar Addresses India-ASEAN Summit; Talks About COVID, Vaccine Production

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session of the India ASEAN Business Summit 2021. Speaking at the India-ASEAN business summit, S Jaishankar asserted that ASEAN is one of the major hubs for "India's global economic engagement." He underscored India's idea for an Atmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India that resonates with the aim to become a "democratic and trustworthy partner for global industrial resiliency."

Furthermore, S Jaishankar stated that India would like to 're-visit the level of ambition' set for the partnership with the South East Asian bloc. He added that India's ties with ASEAN have grown over the years, connectivity and security being the latest addition to the areas of collaboration. He noted that India's ties with the ASEAN are rooted in "history, geography and culture".

"What has energized them in recent years is a growing awareness of the potential they hold for our mutual interests and development". "As our cooperation grew in the course of the last 25 years, new facets and domains emerged for collaboration".

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the pandemic has become the backdrop for most nations as they approach their economic policies and global outlook. In his speech, Jaishankar pointed out that the COVID pandemic has affected the supply chains, manufacturing, trade and service sectors. Jaishankar said that these developments have impacted the "day-to-day business". He further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many inadequacies in the international health system.

"The pandemic obviously provides the backdrop for how most countries approach both their economic policies and their global outlook now. After all, it has disrupted our supply chains, impacted our manufacturing, affected our trade and veritably ruined many service sectors".

Addressing the India-ASEAN Business Summit, Jaishankar underlined the efforts made by India in vaccine production against COVID. He added that due to the international collaborations, India has emerged as a "major vaccine production centre for the world". Jaishankar added that besides vaccines, Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing enhanced the production of medicines that were in great demand.

Speaking on India's economic recovery, the Minister said, "India's economic recovery is impelled by reform in various areas including manufacturing, labour, agriculture, education, skills and of course improving the ease of doing business."

"Our global collaborations have enabled us to emerge as a major vaccine production centre for the world. In fact, we have also seen innovative methods of collaboration, including an initiative agreed upon by the Quad countries".

S Jaishankar talks about India's East policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that India's East policy has matured into an "Act East Policy". He stated that the effect of "Act East policy" can be seen in how India has grown more "comprehensively into the Indo Pacific," according to ANI.

