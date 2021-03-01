EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Issues, COVID Recovery With New Zealand Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 1 spoke to his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta and discussed the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic. In their first interaction, the two ministers discussed bilateral issues, shared vision of the Indo-Pacific and regional issues, the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations about post-COVID recovery. They also agreed to keep in touch for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation, and for promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

It was a pleasure to speak to New Zealand FM @NanaiaMahuta for the first time. Discussed the COVID challenge and our expectations of an early recovery. Our shared interests are expressed bilaterally and in the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to meeting her in person. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 1, 2021

Mahuta, who was appointed as the Foreign Minister of New Zealand back in November, had said that the country had a deep stake in the wider Indo-Pacific region’s stability, peace and prosperity, including through greater economic integration, and adherence to its institutions and norms. She also added that the ten ASEAN countries, Japan, Korea, and India are all important relationships for New Zealand.

India-New Zealand relations

It is worth noting that India-NZ bilateral trade for the year ending September 2020 stood at US$ 1.65 billion, making India NZ’s 11th largest trading partner. There are also approximately 2,50,000 persons of Indian origin in NZ, constituting almost 5% of its total population. Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages in New Zealand. There are more than 15,000 students from India pursuing different courses in universities in New Zealand.

Last year, New Zealand had also released a new strategic paper ‘India 2025-Investing in the relationship’, in line with its aim to enhance the political engagement with India. After the release of the paper, EAM Jaishankar had said that the paper is reflective of the desire to strengthen bilateral ties, a mutually shared objective. Further, according to MEA, the growing Indian diaspora and students in New Zealand forms a strong link between the two nations, contributing positively to the close partnership between the two countries.

