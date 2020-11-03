EAM Jaishankar Greets Dominica On Independence Day, Hopes To 'continue Close Ties'

On November 3, India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended warm and heartfelt greetings to his Dominican counterpart Kenneth Darroux, the government of Dominica, and its people on the country's Independence Day. In a Twitter post, Jaishankar said that he is confident that the diplomatic relations between India and Dominica will continue to strengthen. “Congratulate FM Kenneth Darroux and the Government and people of Dominica on their Independence Day,” he wrote, adding, “Confident that our [India and Dominica’s] close ties will continue to strengthen further.”

Dominica gained independence from Great Britain on this day in 1978, as it declared itself as an independent republic within the Commonwealth. The country marks its independence with events to honour its heritage and Creole culture. Dominica hosts some of the vibrant functions such as the Heritage Day, Creole Day, the Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant, the Ti Matador Competition, Market Day among others to commemorate its independence. On this day, the country’s freedom from the rule of Britain earmarked its first election of the Prime Minister and the locally elected Cabinet with the separate constitution, symbols, emblems, an army, and passports. Ambassadors were assigned overseas and treaties were signed as Dominica entered various international organizations as a separate country.

I wish you a Happy 42nd Anniversary of Dominica's Independence. This year the celebrations are subdued due to the impact of COVID-19. However, there is also a much reason to celebrate as together we embrace new opportunities and approaches to National Development. pic.twitter.com/1bXJnq8eHU — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) November 3, 2020

Celebrations subdued due to COVID-19

Meanwhile, Dominica Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, wished his citizens the 42nd Anniversary of Dominica's Independence. On his official Twitter handle the leader of the Caribbean island country informed, “This year the celebrations are subdued due to the impact of COVID-19. However, there is also a much reason to celebrate as together we embrace new opportunities and approaches to National Development.” Skerrit’s caution comes as the country recorded 7 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, surging the total active cases to 22. The Dominican leaders restricted the celebrations to the conference room of the State House in the wake of COVID-19.

