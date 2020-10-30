Foreign Secretary Shringla Meets Macron's Advisor, Extends Condolences On Terror Attacks

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, October 29 and extended his condolences on terrorist attacks in France. Shringla met Emmanuel Bonne and conveyed PM Modi’s message of solidarity with France in the fight against terrorism.

Met Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President @EmmanuelMacron; extended my & our government’s condolences on the terrorist attacks in #France;&conveyed Prime Minister @narendraModi’s message that India stands with France in the fight against #terrorism- @harshvshringla pic.twitter.com/kE1DW6tCN7 — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) October 29, 2020

While taking to Twitter, PM Modi had also reacted to the horrific knife attack in the French city of Nice on Thursday. The prime minister expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the citizens of France and condemned the "heinous attack." PM Modi's support to France came hours after three people lost their lives in a brutal knife attack inside a church in the Southern French city.

France church attack

The French media has reported that one of the three victims was brutally beheaded by the attacker, who has now been arrested. Apart from the three deceased, several others have been injured in the incident. Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice has come forward to reveal that the attacker, shouted "Allahu Akbar" while he was being restrained by the French Police. Taking to Twitter, Estrosi termed the incident as "a terrorist attack", calling for an end to "fascism" in the country.

Thursday’s attack comes amid heightened tensions in the country over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech. The attack also comes in the wake of rising tensions between France and Islamic countries over the recent beheading of a French teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. According to reports, the teacher was brutally decapitated in a similar manner.

The ghastly attack has triggered reactions from world leaders. British PM Boris Johnson said that he was appalled by the news of the barbaric knife attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica, while Pope Francis said that he is mourning the attack that "sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation." Turkey has also condemned the terror attack in Nice, saying such senseless violence has "nothing to do with Islam or Muslims."

