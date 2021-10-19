EAM Jaishankar Meets IAF Members Participating In 'Blue Flag Exercise' In Israel

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, visited the Ovda airfield in southern Israel on Tuesday and spoke with servicemen of the Indian Air Force who are taking part in the Blue Flag 2021 international exercise. He expressed his delight at witnessing the mutual respect and chemistry between Indian and Israeli forces. He also emphasised the importance of defence and security in India-Israel relations.

In a tweet, EAM announced that he went to Ovda Airbase to meet the Indian Air Force, who are participating in the Blue Flag exercise. According to him, he was pleasantly surprised to discover the mutual respect and synergy between Indian and Israeli Air Force personnel. Along with the tweet, he also shared four pictures of himself with the Indian Air Force.

Visited the Ovda airbase to meet the @IAF_MCC participants at Ex Blue Flag - No 1 Sqn “TIGERS”.



Delighted to see the mutual respect and chemistry between Indian and Israeli Air Force professionals. Defense and security are key pillars of our relationship. pic.twitter.com/4CcrzNKklR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 19, 2021

Blue Flag 2021 began on Sunday

The Mirage 2000 aircraft squadron of the Indian Air Force took part in the Blue Flag 2021 international exercise, which began on Sunday. The exercise will involve eight countries - Israel, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, India, Greece and the United States. For the first time, Indian Mirages and French Rafale fighter jets are taking part in the drill.

On Saturday, EAM S Jaishankar landed in Israel. The minister stated that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017, India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The two nations' relationship has centred on strengthening their knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, as well as bolstering the 'Make in India' effort, according to the MEA.

Jaishankar and his counterparts from Israel, the US and UAE had a virtual meeting

Dr Jaishankar, along with his Israeli counterpart, conducted a virtual meeting with their colleagues from the United States and the United Arab Emirates, on Monday. The EAM was joined by Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated digitally.

In the meeting, they agreed to use complementary capabilities to address overlapping objectives and expand the quadrilateral strategic alliance. During the quadrilateral discussion, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India were three of Blinken's "most strategic partners" in his remarks.

A fruitful first meeting with Israeli APM and FM @YairLapid, UAE FM @ABZayed and US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening.



Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-up. pic.twitter.com/kVgFM0r6hs — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2021

