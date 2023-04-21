EAM Jaishankar Reaches Guyana On 3-day Visit, Receives Warm Welcome From Counterpart Todd

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country. EAM is on a nine-day visit to four nations in Central and Latin America.

The EAM was received by the Foreign Minister of Guyana, Hugh Todd, on reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown.

Arrived in Georgetown, Guyana to a warm reception from FM Hugh Todd.



Look forward to a productive visit. pic.twitter.com/yeHBsRxse0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 21, 2023

The EAM is on an official visit to Guyana (April 21–23). He is further scheduled to visit Panama (April 24-25), Colombia (April 25–27), and the Dominican Republic (April 27–29), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Jaishankar will co-chair the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, Hugh Hilton Todd, which will include discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two nations, in addition to calling on the leadership and holding bilateral talks with ministers in Guyana.

According to the MEA's official press release, the EAM's visit to Guyana would also provide an opportunity for a bilateral meeting with participating ministers in the India-COFCOR (Council on Foreign and Community Relations), a group of 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM).